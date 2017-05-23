Seasons In A Vow Premieres This June

Marriage as many know is a union between a man and a woman who decides to spend the rest of their lives together publicly, but the concept of marriage is still not well understood by many which in turn results to divorce and broken homes.

It is therefore important that before embarking on this journey both party have a clear understanding about it.

As part of creating more awareness about the ins and outs of today’s marriages Florex sports and media company is set to premiere the movie “seasons in a Vow”.

“Seasons in a vow” directed by award winning Pascal Amanfo tells on two good friends who rushed into marriage only to be confronted by problems in the marriage.



The guy all of a sudden became the opposite of the good guy he was before they got married. The lady had to sacrifice a lot to make the marriage work but all to no avail.

Speaking to HOMVOICE, Mr. Francis Afotey Mensah, The producer said the movie throws more light on domestic violence and ways to handle such issues in a marriage.

It features seasoned actor such as kafui Danku, Roselyn Ngissah, Ivan Amenyedor, Jessica Avevor, Stella Amarh and sensational gospel singer Qwesi Oteng. It premieres on the 9th of June 2017 at the silverbirds cinemas.