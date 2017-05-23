Prof Martey says Akufo-Addo’s critics are ‘unwise’

“All those who are making those unwise statements that Akufo-Addo has failed…I hear some of them; they have been there [for] eight years and they have not been able to do anything and they are querying those who just came,” the vociferous clergy man said in an interview with some journalists in Koforidua on Monday.

Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Martey thinks that critics of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are “unwise” people.

Adding he said: “I’m calling upon those unwise people to stop querying. They should wait and pray that this present government delivers.”

Prof Martey noted that the current NPP administration has not spent up to half-a-year in office to warrant such criticism.

For him, it will rather be good if the critics of the Akufo-Addo government put in efforts to ensure that the president succeeds within his tenure.

He therefore charged Ghanaians and all individuals in public office to act “truthfully and be a woman or man of integrity”.





