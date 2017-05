Photos are began circulating showing controversial prophet, Bishop Angel Obinim acting in a yet-to-be-released Kumawwod movie.

Kumawood actor Bernard Nyarko posted the photos on his Facebook account and captioned it as being on set with the only angel pastor of our time.

The role in the movie remains undisclosed. But you can expect the pastor who claims to have power to change into any animal to have a wide acting range.

