Nana Osei Kwadwo swears oath of allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Otumfuo Osei Tutu stressed that such pragmatic decision by the queenmother needed to be expressed.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended the Queenmother of Bekwai, Nana Adwoa Pinamang, for giving the stool back to Nana Osei Kwadwo II who reigned for 26 years and was destooled 26 years ago.

He made the commendation when Nana Osei Kwadwo II, the new Paramount Chief of Bekwai Traditional Area, swore the oath of allegiance to him at a colourful ceremony attended by the Amanhene and other Abrempong of Asanteman and people from the Bekwai Traditional Area.

All the Amanhene who spoke expressed their gratitude to the Asantehene for accepting Nana Kwadwo who they described as a gem.

Many of them recalled his frankness and effective contributions to issues bordering on Asanteman when he was the Bekwaihene.

They were of the view that his presence would definitely make a significant impact on Asanteman’s efforts to rebuild the state.

Nana Kwadwo succeeded Nana Karikari Appau II who died recently after a protracted illness.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu commended Nana Kwadwo for the confidence reposed in him by the Amanhene, chiefs and the entire people of the traditional area and said he should not disappoint them.

He also advised the new omanhene to work closely with the queenmother and the abusuapanin (Head of the Family) as well as the chiefs of the traditional area to bring development to the area.

He observed that “chieftaincy promotes development” and that required the Amanhene to mobilise all their subjects and implement programmes to enhance their area’s rapid growth.

For his part, Nana Kwadwo thanked the Asantehene for the honour done him and assured him that he would take his advice to help him play his chieftaincy role effectively.

He also thanked the queenmother and kingmakers, as well as other chiefs in the area, for their collaboration.



