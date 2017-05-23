Music producer, girlfriend in court for alleged ponography

The prosecution claimed Kayode Kolade and his lover, Chantal Nunekpeku, did not post actual naked pictures of the actress who happened to be Kolade’s former girlfriend, but rather photoshopped her pictures with someone’s naked pictures.

A music producer and his girlfriend have been hauled before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly posting naked pictures of an actress on social media.

The two pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and offences relating to obscenity when they appeared before the court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku yesterday.

They were granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 each with two sureties following a prayer by their lawyer, Mr Andrew Vortia.

Counsel explained that his clients had fixed places of abode and had their business in Accra and were, therefore, not flight risks.

Also, he pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail because they had people to stand sureties for them and would always appear before the court whenever instructed to do so.

Hearing of the case continues on June 22, 2016.

Facts

The prosecutor, Inspector Judith Asante, told the court that on January 23, 2017, Kolade and Nunekpeku downloaded pictures of the actress on Instagram, a social media platform, and photoshopped them with somebody’s nude pictures.

Kolade and his girlfriend, the prosecutor said, posted the photoshopped pictures online to create the impression that the pictures were indeed the naked pictures of the actress.

After the pictures went viral, the actress reported the incident to the police leading to the arrest of the two lovers.



