KobbySalm Raises The Bar With New Song & Video With Nii Soul

KobbySalm is a big shot in the gospel fraternity now and a possible candidate for the VGMA gospel artist of the year if he continues to raise the bars like this.

He (KobbySalm) releases his third musical video this year and he calls this THE BLOOD which features sensational singer and Project Fame 2008 runner up Nii Soul.

The song is a composition from The Black Blood Riddim prod by Vacs and talks about the blood of Jesus Christ which redeemed us from sin and reconciled us back to the father.

KobbySalm known for his weird music titles and top notch music videos didn’t disappoint with this new video which was shot and directed by Rex.

In other related news, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer Of The Last Two Music Group, has released a strong statement after listening to “The Blood” a song by one of the most consistent urban gospel artist in Ghana KobbySalm which features Nii Soul.

In a post on His Personal Facebook fan page he said “After hearing Nii Soul on this song I believe he’s the most underrated singer in gh now.”

He believes if Nii Soul could lay such vocals on KobbySalm’s Blood then He deserves to be in the top 5 superstar list.

The Blood is a song by trending urban gospel artist KobbySalm which talks about the blood of Jesus which redeems us from sin and reconcile us back to the father.