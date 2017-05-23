I’ll consider contesting NPP General Secretary position — Sir John

A former general secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, has revealed that he will stage a comeback for the General Secretary position of the party, should there be an overwhelming call on him from party supporters.

According to him, as a party man he remains committed to the NPP’s cause and will readily avail himself for service whenever the need arises.

Sir John, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, was defeated by the suspended General Secretary, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, during a keenly contested election at the party’s congress in 2014.

Soon after Sir John’s defeat, some political analysts predicted that his loss had ended his ambition to occupy any administrative office of the NPP.

Currently, the substantive National Organiser, Mr John Boadu, doubles as the acting General Secretary as Mr Kwabena Agyapong remains on indefinite suspension.

Some political watchers anticipate that Mr Boadu will run for the General Secretary position during the NPP’s next congress after successfully leading the party to capture power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 general election.

However, speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Sir John stated that though he remained focused on his current job at the Forestry Commission, he could not disappoint party supporters if the call for his return to the General Secretary position was intense.

“If there’s a general crave for me to be General Secretary, then I’ll have no other option than to satisfy the wish of the party members. I’ll accept the challenge and ensure that Nana Akufo-Addo completes his second term by which time his vision for Ghana would have been realised. Doing party work is a great service and I’ll continue to render invaluable service to the NPP at all times in whatever capacity I find myself,” he said



