I love Nigerian Jollof, but Ghanaian Jollof is “bad”

Nigerian Afrobeat star Afrobeats star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known in showbiz circles as Wizkid is the latest artiste to wade into the Ghana/Nigerian best Jollof battle.

Wizkid, 26, said although he loves Nigerian Jollof but Ghanaian Jollof is “bad.”

“I love Nigerian Jollof 100 percent, but when I go to New York or I am in Ghana, my friend’s wife makes this crazy Ghana Jollof with some goat meat…it is bad!” he told Ace in a recent BBC Radio 1Xtra interview in London.

Wizkid described Ghana as his second home and disclosed he has a property in Ghana.

The boy from Surlele who started singing some 15 years ago said his experiences are now beginning to count for his musical journey ahead.

“I have not done anything yet, I am only starting…and I am here to make music forever,” he said.

According to the Ojuelegba singer, he dreams of having a show where people of different races will come together to celebrate their togetherness and have fun.

He said he is ready to work with other musicians when he is available for collaboration especially to help push upcoming musicians.

Wizkid said that his collaboration with Drake happened “because every smart artiste should know you need to collaborate.”

He disagreed with criticisms that Drake takes advantage of other musicians who are hot on the scene and collaborate with them to ride on their popularity.

To the critics, he said the ‘One Dance’ hitmaker “Drake is only a true artiste,” that is the reason for his numerous collaborations.

Wizkids who describes his time in the studio and on stage as his only “my moments” added that some of the songs on his new album are two years old but assured they are classics.

He said there are collaborations with Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Mustard, Legendury beats, among others on his new album and fans should watch out.

Watch the interview:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim