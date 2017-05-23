I don’t need congratulatory message from Shatta Wale – Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy says he is content with congratulatory messages he has received from Ghanaians and colleagues and does not need one from Shatta Wale.

While many believe that Shatta Wale should put his differences with Stonebwoy aside and congratulate him on his nomination for the 2017 edition of Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards, latter says he should save it.

The ‘Go Higher’ hit singer will be competing with Wizkid (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Tekno (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa), Mr Eazi (Nigeria), and Babes Wodumo (South Africa) for the award this year.

After winning the award at the 2015 edition, Stonebwoy expressed worry in a post on Instagram that Ghana received only a nomination in this year’s awards while Nigeria and South Africa have four and three nominations respectively because of the lack of unity in the industry.

Shortly after the nominees were announced, several persons took to social media platforms to troll Shatta Wale for missing out on the awards again this year.

Shatta Wale reacting to the nominations said he was not worried about missing out. In a series of posts on Twitter and Facebook, he urged his fans not to be upset about the development.

“I dont want any fan of mine to feel bad about any BET…My skin is too strong now for such Nkwasias3m from this educated fools in our industry..” he said.

His comments received widespread condemnation from pundits and the general public who believed that Shatta Wale could have at least, put their differences aside and congratulated Stonebwoy.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)