Get Ready For Funny Face Fun Festival—Comedian Hints

Actor cum comedian Funny Face has hinted fans of his exciting children event dubbed Funny Face Fun Festival.

The Festival according to the popular comedian is not just a fun event to entertain kids but an opportunity to educate them on Ghanaian historical events.

The occasion also serves as a platform to bring together hundreds of children from all walks of life to learn and understudy different cultures from other countries.

The comedian took to his Instagram account to urge fans to prepare for the biggest children event ever in Ghana.

The “Cow and Chicken” famer post read “Coming soon… Funny Face Fun Festival… The Biggest children event in Ghana “he wrote.