First Atlantic Bank opens three new branches

The latest opening brings to 29 the number of branches the bank has across the country, as part of a strategic plan to expand its distribution channels.

First Atlantic Bank Limited has expanded its branch network to Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region, barely three days after opening two other branches in Madina in the Greater Accra Region and Kasoa in the Central Region.

The bank wants to have 31 branches by the close of the year.

Inauguration

Inaugurating the Techiman branch, the Board Chairperson of the bank, Mrs Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, expressed excitement that the bank’s plans were on course.

“Nearly five years ago, after the receipt of universal banking licence and a lengthy rebranding process, First Atlantic Bank continues to deliver on its promise of bringing its unique style of banking to the doorsteps of many people,” he said.

According to her, the branch expansion drive and the innovation in electronic service solutions were aimed at ensuring that customers enjoyed convenience, saying “delivering premium, desirable services to our customers is at the heart of our success.

“We look forward to enhancing our customers’ satisfaction with our state-of-the-art modern banking facilities in our new branches,” she stated.

Right structures

The Executive Director of Business at the bank, Mr Daniel Marfo, indicated that the bank had put in place the right structures to cater for individual and corporate clients across the country.

He said First Atlantic Bank would continue to develop innovative customised products and services tailored to suit the needs of its prospective and existing customers.

“We have set ourselves the broad objective of creating an institution that is responsive to the needs of our customers. We have, therefore, positioned the bank as a partner for individual, businesses and other corporate institutions across the length and breadth of the country,” he added. — GB



