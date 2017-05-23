Factions in Ablekuma North NPP worrying — Nkrumah

Ablekuma North Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman George Nkrumah has expressed worry over factions within the party in the constituency.These factions, according to him, started during the constituency and parliamentary primaries held before the 2016 general election.

Mr Nkrumah disclosed this when he outlined the “Calendar of activities for the Ablekuma North Constituency for 2017” to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an i nterview in Accra.

Gaining notoriety

He said some executive members and the Member of Parliament all created factions in their bid to get the nod of party members.

Mr Nkrumah emphasised he would not be an “ostrich that will bury its head in the sand” but would rather come out in the open and “tell it as it is” so that efforts could be made to bring all factions together.

As a first step, he said he would arrange a meeting with the constituency’s council of elders and the various factions with the view to addressing the concerns of all.

He expressed the hope that everybody would co-operate to ensure party cohesion, peace and unity to prepare for the 2020 national election.

Activities

Some of the activities planned for the rest of the year were meeting with all electoral area coordinators in the constituency, constituency executive committee meeting and constituency tour by executive members to be led by the chairman and the Member of Parliament.

He said they would also visit selected primary and junior high schools in the constituency with some learning materials, hold youth conferences and talks, health walks and free medical screening, free breast cancer screening for women and free prostate cancer screening for men.

The rest, he added, were visiting market women in the constituency, clean-up exercises and capacity building for constituency leaders.

Mr Nkrumah appealed to constituents, especially the youth, who were clamouring for jobs, to exercise restraint.

He said much as he appreciated their demands, there was the need for the government to be given sometime to roll out its policy of “creating jobs for the people”.



