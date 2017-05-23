Elivava Ready For Europe Tour

Elivava

Ghana’s celebrated Afro-pop, Afro-jazz sensation, Tina Mensah, better known as Elivava, is back on the music scene years after she has been missing in action.

She is currently a member of Ameton Trio from Ghana, which is set to meet and play alongside renowned jazz group, Another World Quartet on a tour in Europe.

The tour which will start on June 22, 2017 is expected to introduce a new side of Elivava to music lovers across Europe and home country, Ghana.

The tour, dubbed ‘Ameton Meets Another World 2017’, promises to treat jazz lovers and patrons of African music to once-in-a-lifetime experience of authentic, unadulterated, soft-soothing and soul-searching classicals with traces of contemporary African music.

According to the songstress, “I am very excited to play with Katrine and Marie again. It was very euphoric playing two shows in Ghana with them and I can’t wait to be on this tour with them again.”

“My excitement knows no boundaries because my dream of bringing accomplished Danish female musicians to Ghana to empower my fellow women musicians, as well as my people in Baika through my initiative, the ‘Elivava Women Empowerment Homecoming Project/Initiative’ (E.W.E.H.P.I) is on course,” she said.

Elivava continued that “my goal is for these Danish female musicians to come and impart their vast knowledge in music to my Ghanaian female musicians so that we can add to our craft the playing of musical instruments instead of singing or rapping all the time.”

‘Ameton Meets Another World 2017’ is the continuation of an earlier collaboration of musical projects in Ghana, Denmark and Scotland.

This initiative was conceived when the Creative Director of Ha Orchestra and Researcher at Glasgow University, Mr Gameli Tordzro, made a documentary titled ‘Music Across Borders’ about Danish musician/composer and leader of Another World Quartet, Katrine Suwalski’s, distinctive fusion of jazz and West African influences and her collaborations with Ghanaian musicians.

Members of the Ameton Trio, Elivava ( vocals and dance), Dela Botri (atentenben and percussion) and Odomankoma Kyerema Pra (percussion) will meet and play with these phenomenal members of Another World Quartet, Katrine Suwalski, (saxophone), Marie Schmidt (piano), Morten Lundsby (bass) and Ayi Solomon (percussion).