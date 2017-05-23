Court restrains UCC from rusticating 18 students

It followed the granting of an order of interim injunction restraining the university from rusticating 18 of the 22 students. This was after the 18 students filed an exparte motion at the court.

The Cape Coast High Court has asked the University of Cape Coast (UCC) not to interfere in any way whatsoever, with the academic work of the 22 students it rusticated at the weekend.

The order, dated May 23, 2017 and signed by Francis Gedzeah, Registrar of the High Court ordered the university, its agents, workmen or employees from carrying out their purported decision to rusticate the students.

The 18 plaintiffs filed the motion after learning that the university was planning to prevent them from writing their second semester examinations following the announcement that they have been rusticated.

The plaintiffs are Benjamin Sarfo, Seth Osei Amoah, Fred Appiah Lawrence Adu, Bada Hamoulton Michael, Gofred Nana Ogoe, Mabel Anokwa, Rose Attah Patrikc Owusu and Ruby Nuto Dela.

The others are Francisca Nyamekye, Mary Adu, Rapheal Teng Anhenkorah, Agyei DarkoTeddy, Richmond Owusu Sekyere, Donkor Peter Amoah, Emonch A Barte Plange Tawiah and Ferdinand Odame Kusi.

The university at the weekend issued a notice rusticating 22 students as part of a disciplinary process for the violent clashes in March this year between visiting student allies of the Atlantic Hall of the university and the Oguaa Hall of the university.

