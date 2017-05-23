Beware of fake vehicle dealing syndicates – Police

The car fraud syndicate is very common in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sekondi-Takoradi, according to the police.

The police administration has cautioned the public against increasing activities of fake car dealers who use various platforms including the internet to defraud unsuspecting people.

In a statement issued and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman. Deputy Director of Public Relations, the police said the car fraudsters normally advertise vehicles for sale with their phone numbers both on vehicles and at online marketing sites and lure unsuspecting persons to contact them.

Below is the full statement from the police:

BEWARE – FAKE VEHICLE DEALING SYNDICATES AT WORK

The Police Administration wishes to bring to the notice of the general public some syndicates involved in vehicle sale fraud across the country particularly in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sekondi-Takoradi.

The modus operandi of these syndicates is to advertise vehicles for sale with their phone numbers both on vehicles and at online marketing sites, mostly on tonaton.com and car mudi and cheki.com, luring unsuspecting persons to contact them.

Typically, when a potential buyer calls the advertised number to express interest, the supposed seller arranges to meet the buyer at a place where the vehicle is parked, usually at a workshop, fuel station or by the road side. The potential buyer is given opportunity to examine and test drive the vehicle. When negotiations are concluded the seller opts to introduce the buyer to another member of the syndicate, sometimes tagged as the owner of the vehicle.

This self-styled owner usually meets the buyer and seller at a busy public place. At this meeting, the said owner shows and hands over documents covering the vehicle together with the ignition key to the buyer in exchange of the purchase money. Thereafter, under the pretext of accompanying the buyer to hand over the vehicle to him or her, members of the syndicate manage to escape with both the money and the vehicle, leaving the buyer stranded with fake car documents and ignition key.

In some instances, members of the syndicate rather approach people who have advertised their cars for sale and pretend to be interested, only to bolt with the car in the process of test drive.

The public is advised to be cautious in dealing with person so ther than known dealerships who offer vehicles for sale at cheap prices, and persons who show interest in their vehicles which they advertise for sale. The signs to look out for include quoted prices far below the market price of the said vehicle.

Report any suspicious act involving the sale and purchase of vehicles to the nearest police station, police social media platforms or call 18555.

SGND

DEPUTY DIRECTOR/PUBLIC AFFAIRS

[SHEILLA KESSIE ABAYIE-BUCKMAN]

DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE

THE MEDIA



