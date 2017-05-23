Ayanfuri Kurofofrom gets new police post

At the inauguration of a new police post for Ayanfuri Kurofofrom, DCOP Ampah Benin said the service had no room for corrupt police officers, and called for close collaboration from Ghanaians to report corrupt police officials who engaged in malfeasance.

The Ghana Police Service has put in place stringent measures to rid the service of corrupt officers. This is to redeem its image as one of the leading state enforcement agencies, the Central Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Rev. David Nenyi Ampah Benin, has said.

The police post was constructed by Perseus Mining Company Limited at a cost of GH¢220,000 as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the community.

Ayanfuri is a mining community in the Central Region whose inhabitants are mainly farmers. Part of the community was acquired by Perseus Mining, therefore the people had to be resettled by the company.

Inauguration

DCOP Ampah Benin, who inaugurated the new police post, said the police service was planning to establish community policing outfits in every part of the country to enhance community policing.

He urged Ghanaians to collaborate with the service to ensure a crime-free nation.

The Project Implementation Director of Perseus Mining, Mr Evans Arwyn, said it had successfully resettled about 200 households.

“To ensure security for all the people in the community, we had to construct this police post for them as part of our CSR,” he said.

The Dunkwa-Offin Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Mr Dela Dzansi, said the police post would help curb the crime rate in the area.

He said crime had increased in the area due to the illegal mining operations of galamseyers.

He urged Ghanaians to continue to support the police service to protect them.



