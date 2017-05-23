Article Wan, Teephlow, Others For Ghana Meets Naija

Teephlow

Four Ghanaian upcoming hiplife artistes have been invited to perform at the much-hyped ‘Ghana Meets Naija Concert’ slated for Saturday, May 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The artistes who have been invited to rock the stage alongside other prominent artistes include Article Wan, Kwame Eugene, B4 Bona and Teephlow.

The four artistes have promised to quench the thirst of the thousands of music fans who would watch them live on stage.

Powered by the Empire Entertainment, this year’s ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ will deliver back-to-back performances from arguably the most exciting artistes from Ghana and Nigeria.

As preparations towards this year’s concert reach a climax, several hiplife greats have pledged a never-to-be-forgotten event.

With this unique line-up, the 2017 edition of the event will be another history in the making, as music lovers will troop to the AICC to watch their favourite music makers take turns to give them a memorable night.

The event will also witness performances from Lilwin, Shatta Wale, M.anifest, Eno, Davido, Falz, Tiwa Savage and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu