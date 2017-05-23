Akufo-Addo will jail corrupt officials after one year – PC Appiah Ofori

He thinks a period of one year would be enough for President Akufo-Addo to put things in order and start cracking the whip.

Anti-corruption campaigner, Mr Paul Collins Appiah Ofori, thinks that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was committed to fighting corruption in Ghana and has therefore called on the public to give him more time to settle.

“That is when you will see the true character of Nana Addo, I have confidence in him that whoever has stolen the nation’s money, whether during the NDC era or under his administration will be dealt with,” the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa said in a radio interview with Accra based Rainbow Radio on Tuesday.

He said he was sure President Akufo-Addo would deal drastically with any government official who would be found in a corruptible act.

“I believe that if an auditor’s report reveals that there is corruption somewhere, or if somebody has stolen the country’s money, he will not spare them,” he said.

He added that the President would enforce the law on corruption and that, ‘those who need to go to prison will go to prison, those whose properties needs to be confiscated to the state, to pay for the money they have stolen, will be seized’ he said.

‘There are many cases at the Attorney Generals department, but they do not have the courage to deal with them, so the Special Prosecutor will tackle issues on corrupt practices’ he said.



