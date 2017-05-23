Akufo-Addo saddened by cowardly Manchester terror attack

President Akufo-Addo has described as despicable and cowardly, yesterday’s terror attack in Manchester which resulted in the deaths of 22 people and injuries to 59 others.

The deadly suicide attack happened in the foyer at 22:35 BST on Monday night at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena.

Akufo-Addo in a series of tweets (below) said he was saddened by the fatal terror attack, extending his deepest condolences to the affected families.

Manchester Police said the lone male attacker, who died in the blast, detonated an improvised explosive device.

Relatives are using social media to hunt for missing loved ones, and an emergency number, 0161 856 9400, has been set up.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said it was “the most horrific incident” Greater Manchester had ever faced.

He said the “fast-moving investigation” was now working to establish whether the attacker “was acting alone or as part of a network”.

Sixty ambulances attended the incident and those wounded are now being treated at six hospitals around the city.

Eyewitnesses described seeing metal nuts and bolts among the debris and spoke about the fear and confusion that gripped the concert-goers.



