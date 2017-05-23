Aisha Huang furious as court delays bail application ruling

According to Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, the court, presided over by Mr Justice Charles Ekow Baiden , adjourned the ruling to June 2 , 2017 after Huang’s lawyers and the state presented their respective positions on the bail application.

En Huang who is also known as Aisha, the alleged Chinese Kingpin in galamsey on Tuesday reacted angrily in court when a ruling for her bail application was adjourned by the Accra High Court.

Mr Justice Baiden also ordered that Huang and the other four Chinese standing trial should be taken back to prison custody until the ruling on June 2, 2017

But the decision of the court clearly angered Huang, who reacted by using her fist to hit her seat.

She even gave a stone face when her lawyers tried to speak to her, according to our reporter who was in court.

Her lawyers had earlier prayed the court to grant her bail on health grounds.

They argued that her health status required her to seek regular medical checkup.

Also her lawyers argued that the charges levelled against the five Chinese were defective and also they would appear before the court to stand trial at all times.

A Senior State Attorney, Ms Mercy Arthur, however prayed the court not to grant bail because investigations were still ongoing and the five Chinese were likely to interfere with those investigations.

En Huang, waiting in the Immigration bus, to be transported back to the Nsawam Prison on remand.



