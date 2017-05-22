Woman butchered at Maamobi

The police at Kotobabi are working to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found close to the Maamobi General Hospital in Accra last Wednesday dawn.

The body of the woman, identified only as Daavi, was found with blood oozing from her nostrils.

Some residents and workers of the hospital who found the body claimed the throat of the woman had been slashed, while there were multiple assault wounds on her body.

Police visit scene

When contacted, the Kotobabi District Commander, Superintendent Yvonne Cyndy Osei, said the police received reports last Wednesday morning from some residents of Maamobi that the body of a woman had been found near the Maamobi General Hospital.

Immediately, she said, a team of detectives, led by the District Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Benjamin Baah, visited the scene.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and subsequent autopsy.

Mentally ill

A resident, Mr Asante Amoako Boateng, who spoke to journalists, wondered who could commit such a heinous crime.

He said Daavi, a mother of four, was very popular as she had lived in the neighbourhood for decades.

According to him, the woman recently developed a psychiatric condition and had since been roaming the hospital which she had adopted as her abode.

The woman, he said, used to sweep the premises of the hospital every day and was also friendly to people who visited the hospital and the hospital staff, even in her unstable mental state.



