Wassaman FC eliminate Faisal

Faisal had two of their players sent off after the skipper Godfred Appiah handled the ball the post, while Godfred Sarpong was also shown the red card for a second bookable offence in an off-the-ball incident.

Wassaman FC knocked out Kumasi King Faisal from the ongoing MTN FA Cup to qualify for the next stage with a 2-1 victory in a drama filled game played at the Baba Yara sports Stadium yesterday.

It was the visitors who scored first when George Mensah slotted home a beautiful goal in the 50th minute. The goal brought some urgency into the game which hitherto lacked any seriousness from both sides.

Faisal raised their game and piled up pressure on the visitors and in the 60th minute their efforts paid off when they were awarded a penalty kick after the ball hit the hand of a Wassaman player right in front of the referee.

Scott Adu-Poku expertly converted the kick to equalise for the homesters.

In typical Luis Saurez fashion, Faisal skipper Appiah denied Wassaman a goal by deliberately stopping the goal- bound shot with his hand after Faisal keeper, Usman Saeed, had been beaten.

The referee had no option than to give him the marching off orders. King Faisal were then reduced to 10 men.

The resultant penalty was converted by Godfred Anokye, making the scoreline 2-1.



