Vodafone Asantehene Golf tees-Off Wednesday

A colourful ceremony is expected to herald the tee-off of the Vodafone 60th Asantehene Open Golf Championship at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi this Wednesday May 24 2017.

His eminence, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will grace the event with his presence in the opening and closing ceremonies.

The four-day 72-hole event, sponsored by telecommunication giants, Vodafone, is expected to attract top amateur and professional golfers across the country and the sub-region. The Asantehene, in whose honour the competition is being played, will be joined by officials of Vodafone and the management of the club to perform the flag hoisting ceremony to usher in the competition. Later, Otumfuo, Chairman of the Management Committee, Kwasi Attah-Antwi, and CEO of Vodafone, Yolanda Cuba, will perform the ceremonial tee-off.

At a press briefing, Prof. Bernard Baiden (Operations) outlined that the tournament would start after the opening ceremony with an invitational Pro-Am event that brings 72 selected amateurs and professionals together over 18 holes. The Professional and Scratch players (Men) will start the championship on Thursday May 25 2017 and play for the next four days. On Friday, the Support (men and women) players will take their turn and this will be crowned with a cocktail at the Royal Golf Club that evening

Ahead of the tournament, Senior Executive Team of Vodafone Ghana, led by the CEO, paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to officially inform the King about the company’s headline sponsorship of the upcoming 60th Asantehene Open Golf Championship.

Vodafone also presented a cheque for GH¢ 200,000 to the Royal Golf Club, represented by Mr Kwasi Attah-Antwi and Prof. Bernard Baiden in the presence of the Asantehene. Mr Attah-Antwi expressed the appreciation of the club to Vodafone for coming on board as the lead sponsor of the prestigious golfing event which features on the calendar of every avid golfer. He promised that the club would do all it could to ensure the successful hosting of the tournament.



