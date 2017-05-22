UTV’s ‘Amaya’ Attracts More Viewers

Fadda Dickson, Execuitve Producer UTV

Accra-based United Television (UTV) has started showing a new telenovela series titled ‘Amaya’.

For the past years, UTV viewers have enjoyed back-to-back suspense-filled broadcast of telenovela series, including the newly-introduced ‘Amaya’, which is a story about love, survival and revenge.

‘Amaya’ which is aired on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8:00pm is one of the exciting, educative and informative telenovelas that the station has introduced to entertain its cherished viewers.

‘Amaya’, according to BEATWAVES‘ investigations, has started receiving great reviews from telenovela lovers from all walks of life within a few weeks of introduction.

Reports also available indicate that television viewers in Accra, Kumasi and other parts of the country are reported to have developed an addiction for the newly-introduced telenovela series.

Based on its commitment in providing good television contents to satisfy its viewers, UTV’s management has assured viewers and advertisers that with the introduction of new telenovela series and other new programmes on its network, UTV would continue to remain number.

“UTV‘s main aim is to satisfy the viewers with what they really want to see. We don’t want to follow the trend others are following. We want to be unique on our own way. We will use all our programmes to inspire our generation,” a source close to UTV told BEATWAVES.

The source stated that UTV is the best entertainment platform that provides Ghanaians with the best variety and the right music for the right time.

“Our strong and irresistible programmes are designed for the right moment to have the highest audience appeal and our viewership has grown immensely. Without doubt, we have gained a lot of attention, admiration and immense popularity, thus, making it one of the most viewed channels in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions,” he added.

By George Clifford Owusu