uniBank, Duffuor Foundation support FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital

The donation was made as part of efforts to boost the hospital’s fund-raising initiative intended to provide 100 spine-related surgeries for underprivileged children and equip its 16-bed Pediatric Ward with a multi-purpose classroom and activity centre.

UniBank Ghana Ltd and its corporate social responsibility arm, the Duffuor Foundation, have supported the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital with GH¢1 million.

The hospital

The FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital is a project of the Foundation of Orthopaedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS), a non-profit organisation established in Ghana to provide world-class, comprehensive yet substantially subsidised orthopaedic care within the African sub-region.

The hospital, under the leadership of the internationally acclaimed spine surgeon, Prof. (Emeritus) Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, has, for over a decade, provided free surgeries to cure spinal abnormalities for over 500 children.

Built in Accra in 2012, the FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital is an ultra-modern, 50-bed speciality facility providing services for adult and pediatric patients in need of orthopedic care.

Specialising in complex spine and joint replacement surgeries, it has treated more than 40,000 adult and pediatric patients, including more than 1,500 successful complex spine and joint procedures.

CSR

uniBank Ghana Ltd and Duffuor Foundation in deepening its corporate social responsibility commitment to provide sustainable interventions for society in the areas of education, health, youth development and sports, supported the hospital’s initiative at the first annual FOCOS Fundraising Gala held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the theme: “Helping our children stand tall”.

The occasion was graced by former President J. A. Kufuor; Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Alhaji Asuma Banda, the Chairman of the Antrak Group, and many other dignitaries.



