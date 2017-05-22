Tussle over Ridge Hospital: Two CEOs clash over management

As former Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Anaba battles to hold on to his position, the newly appointed Director, Dr Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh, says he has already started work in his new role.

The former Director, Dr Thomas Anaba is contesting his transfer from the facility and even threatened to sue government for what he describes as unlawful transfer.

Dr. Anaba said he is still in charge of the hospital but Dr Srofenyo seems to have started work in the newly opened facility as Acting Director.

He told Citi News arrangements are underway to deploy staff into the facility and also receive new patients.

“I have received my letter to that effect. Monday , the 22nd of May, we will start deploying our staff into the facility and then we will start receiving new patients into the facility and then we will start receiving new patients into the facility.

“The strategy is going to be that we will keep old patients in the ward wherever we are now and while we take new patients into the facility and as time goes on…, the old block becomes vacant with time and then the new block becomes more populated. The plan is that by the second of June, the entire service delivery mechanism of raid would have fully relocated.”

Meanwhile when Citi News contacted Dr Anaba this morning, he said was in a meeting with his lawyers and will respond in due time.

Tussle between Health Ministry, Medical Director

There is an ongoing impasse between Dr. Anaba and the Health Ministry.

A supposed letter addressed to Dr. Anaba directed to him to hand over to the Public Services Commission, three years short of the expiration of his tenure.

The letter said the directive was from the Health Minister, who has subsequently appointed Dr. Anaba’s predecessor, Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh.

But Dr. Anaba took the letter as a sign of bad faith and insisted it would be impossible to hand over until the necessary arrangements are put in place for his predecessor to assume his role.

He has also threatened to sue the Health Minister for unduly transferring him from his post.

By: Marian Ansah & Farida Shaibu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

