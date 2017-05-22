Starr FM’s Anita Erskine Adjudged Female Radio Presenter Of The Year At Ghana Entertainment Awards In The USA

Starr FM’s Anita Erskine has won the coveted title of Female Radio Presenter of the year in the just ended Ghana Entertainment Awards in the USA.

Erskine, who is one half of Accra’s most excitable radio duo, Giovanita on the Starr Drive, was in an extremely competitive category, which had some of the major female players on Accra’s urban radio landscape.

Anita Erskine made a grand entrance onto Ghana’s radio scene in 2015, when she was unveiled as The BossLady, seated next to Bola Ray on the Starr Drive.

After more than a decade of working in the Media, it was her first mainstream, commercial radio hosting opportunity. Prior to that, she worked on Toronto’s first ever Urban radio Flow 93.5 FM as the host of The Word, Flow’s award winning weekly radio gospel program.

After two years of using her gift of speech and unique voice to entertain, inform and motivate listeners, Erskine has developed a deeper passion for radio than she envisioned she would.

“Radio is a powerful tool. It is the one unique medium that is able to penetrate corners of every community and society even in the most dire of circumstances. Truth be told, television for me is the spine of my existence.

However, I am extremely attached to my radio life and in awe of how effective it is in my quest to use my voice to change the world” says Anita Erskine.

Undoubtedly Anita and Giovanni Caleb make an electrifying radio couple, since the latter took over from Bola Ray in 2016. Their partnership has carved a niche that no one even knew existed – a Drive Belt jointly hosted by a Male and Female. The duo has an exhilarating and thriving way of entertaining their audience no matter the climate!

Anita Erskine is a bonafide Pan African broadcaster with a keen eye and a finger on the pulse of Women’s Affairs, Girls’ Education and Youth driven Entrepreneurial pursuits. Her television shows are globally acclaimed. Winning this award also comes at a time, when the Boss Lady is about to launch a new radio endeavour.

“I am humbled by this recognition. I absolutely have to use this opportunity to thank God for choosing to give me this voice. My team is essential to my success – Giovanni, Vyrusky and David Dei Awuku my producer are on a constant path to keep me at my best and I am grateful.”

Anita Erskine can be heard on Starr 103.5FM daily from 2pm to 5pm on the Starr Drive. She owns and runs Anita Erskine Media – a boutique communications consultancy and is the founder of the Women’s Elevation Fund which provides education scholarships and tuition bursaries for exceptionally gifted but needy Girls across Africa.