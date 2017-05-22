Starlets will shine at FIFA U-17 World Cup

The Starlets completed the preliminary round of the African championship with a scoreless draw with Guinea at Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville last Saturday, finishing as the top side in Group A and securing a semi-final spot.

Ghana U-17 coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabian says Africa will be well represented at the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in India and believes the Black Starlets will shine and maintain the team’s proud tradition at the global stage.

“African football has a bright future,” said Fabian last Saturday.

“The two teams (Ghana and Guinea) came here to display good football and the fans saw how much effort the players put in to score goals (because we both gave a good account of ourselves).”

Africa leads the all-time record chart at the world U-17 level, with Ghana and Nigeria hauling an impressive seven trophies, and India 2017 will be the Starlets’ ninth appearance at a competition they won in 1991 in Italy and 1995 in Ecuador.

For Guinea’s Les Syli Cadet, it would be their fourth appearance at the world stage, with their best performance being fourth place finish at the maiden U-16 tournament in China.

“There is a big hope that African football will be well represented well at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India,” Fabian assured.

After scoring nine goals in two games — a 4-0 thumping of Cameroun and a 5-0 rout of Gabon — the Starlets drew blank last Saturday despite having already secured a semi-final spot. But Fabin was not worried about the team’s lack of goals against Guinea.

“Our display was lacking in some areas as six of my players were hit by malaria. However, when I noticed Guinea were showing some quality in the game, I brought on two players to reinforce the team and this neutralised any possible threats by Guinea. They prepared well against our team and I think they got what they wanted-a point from this match.”

The Starlets next play on Wednesday in the first semi-final match.



