Speech And Hearing Impaired Lady Wins MTN Heroes Of Change

The efforts of Genevieve Basigha, a speech and hearing impaired lady who has established a special school at Obuasi to assist deaf and dumb children with education, has been recognised and rewarded by the MTN Foundation as she emerged the overall winner of the third edition of the ‘MTN Heroes of Change’ programme.

The programme was held in Accra on Friday evening. She received a cheque of GH¢100, 000, a citation and plaque.

There was a spontaneous standing ovation and wild jubilation among the audience when Madam Genevieve Basigha’s name was announced as the winner of the ultimate prize; an indication that she well deserved the honour.

The Executive Director of MTN Ghana Foundation, Cynthia Lumor, in announcing the winner, espoused Madam Basingha’s virtuousness and praised her determination to assist children whose plights are similar to her own to seek education so they can be more useful to society while enjoying a fulfilled life.

A highly-elated Madam Basigha, speaking through a translator, was full of praise to God for doing her the honour, as well as her dedicated staff who continue to support her even under very uncomfortable conditions.

Madam Basigha competed against nine others who made it to the grand finale out of the over 1,700 entries that were received but shortlisted to 30 and then the final 10.

The other finalists include Joseph Asakibeem, Dr Michael Adusei-Nsowah, Ibrahim Bafara Alhassan, John Amankrah-Essel, Joana Mansah Deegbe, Nana Prof Osei Kofi Darkwa III, Rev Fr Dr Moses Asaa Awinongya, Rev Monsignor Alex Bobby Benson and James Jack Dawson.

Three of the finalists won GH¢30,000 each in the various categories of the awards. They are Rev Moses Asaah, Rev Monsignor Alex Bobby Benson and Jack James Dawson, who all emerged winners in the education, health and economic empowerment categories respectively.

Each of 10 finalist also took away GH¢10,000, a certificate of recognition and a plaque.

The ‘MTN Heroes of Change’ programme was initiated by the MTN Ghana Foundation to tell the stories of Ghana’s heroes in spectacular ways. It seeks to unearth and celebrate people who are giving back to their communities in extraordinary and impactful ways.

It further seeks to celebrate the contribution of these heroes and heroines in the development of society.

