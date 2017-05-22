Some Akufo-Addo appointees ‘corrupt’: Martey

There are some corrupt appointees in the Nana Akufo-Addo government, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Prof Emmanuel Martey, has said.

Meanwhile, Prof Martey has also said illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) had a field day under the Mahama administration.

The cleric told journalists that the government of Mr John Mahama identified the cause of galamsey but failed to deal with it despite his promptings.

“I don’t want to go into politics but it was in Mahama’s administration that this thing [galamsey] became worse. I met Mahama, we sat down and I complained about this galamsey. He told me that he was able to identify the Ghanaian who was bringing the Chinese to Ghana so they will deal with it. But rather, things got worse, so if the government will sit up and selflessly manage our country, this galamsey business will be solved,” Rev Martey said.

The Akufo-Addo government declared zero tolerance for galamsey right after coming into office. The anti-galamsey campaign led by Minister of Lands and Natural Resources John Peter Amewu has resulted in the cessation of the practice across the country.

Also, a six-month ban has been placed on all forms of small-scale mining – both legal and illegal – as the government takes measures to regularise the industry.

Rev Martey commended the Akufo-Addo government for fighting galamsey. “It is too early to say that the present administration is not doing well. In fact it is because they have come, and thanks to the media everybody knows that galamsey is a necessary evil which ought to be eliminated.”

