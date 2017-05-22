Sic Insurance donates to KATH Pediatric Unit

The donation is to facilitate the purchase of two equipment; a Pediatric Fiber-Optic Bronchoscope and an Endocardiagram for the emergency children’s unit of the hospital. KATH contacted SIC Insurance last quarter of 2016 to support them with the purchase of the equipment, and management of the company has followed up with the donation.

SIC Insurance Company Limited, last week gave a cheque for GH¢70,400 in support of the Pediatric Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Corporate social responsibility

The acting Managing Director of SIC Insurance, Mr Faris Attrickie, said the donation also formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSO) which focused on health, education, sports and community development.

Mr Attrickie said the care and protection of children should be a practice and principle deeply rooted in the wisdom and culture of all societies because of the vulnerability of children, especially in Africa.

He said it was sad to witness about three million children under five years of age die each year in the African Region, while a significant number of those deaths could be prevented, if both corporate and political leaders paid particular attention to pediatric care.

“Children must be well protected because they are not just miniature adults, they are our hopes and dreams of today and tomorrow,” he added.

Appreciation

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the KATH, Dr Joseph Akpaloo, said the hospital was grateful to SIC Insurance for its generous donation to the Emergency Children’s Care unit.

He added that the equipment would also enrich the health service delivery in the Ashanti and neighbouring regions.

Dr Akpaloo also called on other corporate bodies to follow SIC Insurance’s example by supporting the hospital.



