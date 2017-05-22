Shatta Wale wins award in New York

Even though he seems not enthused about awards schemes, his hard work and consistency have won him a couple of awards in the music industry.
On Saturday, 20th May 2017, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale won the overall Best Entertainer award at the first edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA which was held in New York in the United States of America. His song ‘Kakai’ also won the Best Song award.
This comes few days after he was mocked by some music fans that he was not nominated for the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards in spite of his success in the Ghanaian music industry.
Other ‘showbizers’ that won awards at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA were Kofi Kinaata, Andre Dede Ayew, Efya and Mix Masta Garzy.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best Album – EL
Best Song – Kakai
Best Gospel Artiste – Sonnie Badu
Best Hiplife/Rap Act – Omar Sterling
Best Hiplife – Kinaata
Best Music Producer – Mix Masta Garzy
Best Music Video – Small Small (Okyeame Kwame)
Best Collaboration – R2Bees
Best New Act – Medikal
Best Male Act – Stonebwoy
Best Female Act – Efya
Best Lead Actress – Yvonne Nelson
Best Supporting Actor in Film – Kojo Nkansah (FAULT)
Best Supporting Actress in Film – Jackie Appiah (SALA)
Best Picture (FILM PRODUCER) – Purple (PRINCE DOVLO)
Best Director (FILM) – Kofi Asamoah (AMAKYE and DEDE)
Best Male TV Presenter – Jay Foley
Best Female TV Presenter – Berla Mundi
Best Entertainer Blogger of the Year – Ameyaw Debrah
Best DJ Act – Dj Mensah
Best Comedian Act – DKB
Best Ghana/USA Act – Duke D2
Best Entertainer of the Year – Shatta Wale
Best DJ/USA Act Dj Akua
Best Radio Personality Male – Bola Ray
Best Radio Personality Female – Anita Erskine
Best Actor (AFRICA) – Ramsey Noah (Nigeria)
Best Actress (AFRICA) – Rita Dominic (Nigeria)
Best Male Artiste (AFRICA) – WizKid
Best Female Artiste (AFRICA) – Tiwa Savage
Best Dj AFRICA – Dj Tunez (Nigeria)
Best Diaspora Act – Los Grumos
Best Group – VVIP
Best Lead Actor in Film – Van Vicker (BLACK MONKEY)
Sports Personality of the Year – Dede Ayew
Apart from these, honorary awards were presented to some personalities on the night.
The Blackstar Honourary Award was presented to Mr Berko, Mr and Mrs Agyekum Akili, Mrs Ivy Quarshie and Mr Mohammed Mardah.
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana