School heads train in behavioural, emotional management techniques

The training, organised by Spearhead Consult, coaching and counselling experts, in collaboration with the district educational office, was to equip teachers in their work by making them effectively manage their behaviour and emotions when teaching or relating to their pupils.

One hundred headteachers in the La Dadekotopon District in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly have been trained in behavioural and emotional management techniques.

The President of Spearhead Consult, Mr Patrick Otieku-Boadu, indicated the need for all to understand the dynamic behavioural and emotional management in whatever endeavours they were involved in.

Empower

For teachers, Mr Otieku-Boadu said, any emotional instability exhibited in the classroom could be transferred to the children and that could be detrimental to their learning.

He also explained that adults need to separate what a child does from who the child is, that is, his or her identity.

Thus, when a child behaves badly, teachers have to understand how to deal with the infraction by making a distinction between the identity of the child and the action of the child.

Mr Otieku-Boadu said the training, which is fully sponsored by his organisation, was to empower the heads of schools to pass on the knowledge acquired and equip their staff for them to be positive in their emotions and better handle their pupils in all learning activities.

He said the development of pupils was critical to the country’s development, hence the contribution of Spearhead Consult, in support of that goal.

He said apart from imparting the knowledge to other teachers, heads of schools were influential enough to pass on the knowledge to all in society.



