Sandra Ankobiah Featured As Emerging Leader By America’s Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Ghanaian celebrity lawyer, Sandra Ankorbiah has been featured on Morgan Lewis’ online platform as one of the young emerging women leaders of the world.

Morgan Lewis & Bockius is a global law firm with large followers. It is the largest firm in America and one of the five largest firms in the world.

Among its clients, they serve as tax counsel to United States President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization since 2005. The firm received the 2016 ‘Russia Law Firm of the Year’ award.

Morgan Lewis Chair Jami McKeon welcomed the Ghanaian lawyer to the firm earlier this month as part of Fortune’s annual Global Women’s Mentorship program, a public-private partnership with the US State Department and the Vital Voices Global Partnership.

The program connects leading female executives from around the world to help empower the next generation of women to bring positive change to their companies and communities.

One of only 21 international businesswomen selected to participate in this year’s initiative, Ms. Ankobiah serves as a legal aid officer for the International Federation of Women Lawyers, a nongovernmental organization that promotes and enhances the welfare of indigent women and children through legal aid and counseling services.

Morgan Lewis’ portal talked about Sandra as the CEO and co-founder of SN Media Learning Tree, a media training facility.

Ms. Ankobiah spent two weeks in Morgan Lewis’s Philadelphia, Boston, and New York offices meeting with executive leadership, as well as lawyers from across the firm to share best practices and organizational and management skills and discuss a range of key topics, from the importance of leadership, business development, and financial planning in law firm management, to developing a pro bono portfolio.

“I am proud to have supported the Global Women’s Mentorship program as a mentor for the third straight year,” said Ms. McKeon. “Women like Sandra are critically important to the future. We stand in awe of what she and the program’s other mentees already have accomplished. Our investment in them is an investment in all of us, and in a more cohesive and unified world.”