Reverse decision to open fresh GJA nominations — Azu Campaign Team

The Chairman of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Vance Azu, has implored the Election Committee (EC) of the GJA to show commitment to organise free, fair and transparent elections.

According to Mr Azu, who is aspiring for the position of Organising Secretary of the GJA, the committee must, as a matter of urgency, reverse its decision to reopen fresh nominations for the GJA national and regional executive elections and go ahead with the original schedule that was in place before the adjudication of electoral petitions that had been dealt with successfully by the Election Adjudication Committee (EAC).

This was contained in a statement issued in Accra by Mr Azu’s campaign team.

He cautioned the EC to be wary of the “growing suspicion among aspirants, as well as majority of the membership of the association, including right-thinking men in society, that the committee is being manipulated by the current executive to do its bidding”.

According to Mr Azu, the EAC findings, which reinstated the two disqualified candidates, Messrs Lloyd Evans and Matthew MacKwame, to contest the GJA elections, were conciliatory enough and nothing should be done to reinvent the wheel.

He described the decision by the EC to re-open nominations as “dangerous” and that it could ultimately spark another constitutional crisis in the association.

He, therefore, called on the elders of the GJA, comprising former presidents of the association and other senior members, to rise up to the occasion and “save the GJA from being plunged into another bout of litigation”.



