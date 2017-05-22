Regional Minister calls for truce in Bolgatanga chieftaincy conflict

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, has called on the feuding factions in the Bolgatanga chieftaincy dispute to give peace a chance.

He described last Saturday’s clashes that led to the death of two people and the burning and vandalisation of properties as needless and unfortunate.

REGSEC Meeting

The regional minister said this when members of the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) met the two factions involved in the Bolgatanga chieftaincy dispute. Mr Bukari said the REGSEC had since met and would come out with the necessary recommendations to bring about lasting peace in the region.

Disputes scaring foreign investors

Mr Bukari noted that the region would pay a heavy price if it allowed chieftaincy, religious and land disputes to become endemic among them as that would deter foreign investors from investing in the region.

He added that instability was the greatest obstacle to doing business in any society and, therefore, called on all the factions to remain calm and allow the security agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

According to him, the President is a peaceful and transformational leader who wants to change the face of Ghana, but that could only happen in a peaceful atmosphere, indicating that no meaningful development could take place in the absence of peace.

He commended the security agencies for acting professionally in bringing the situation under control and for ensuring calm for people to go about their normal business without threat and tension.

Background

Renewed chieftaincy clashes between supporters of the two royal gates in the Bolgatanga chieftaincy dispute last Saturday night led to the death of two people, with scores of people sustaining injuries, several houses torched and personal properties vandalised.



