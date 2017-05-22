Reggie Zippy Talks Gratitude As He Acknowledges Phenomenal Music Producer

Everyday, relationships get strained for several reasons. From parents and their children, husband and wife, business associates to employers and employees, disagreements occur everyday.

Most often when these disagreements occur, close ties and friendships built over the years are severed due to probably unfair treatments, lack of appreciation, feeling of betrayal or exchange of harsh words. However, no matter how unfair you have been treated, a forgiving and grateful heart is always good for your emotional well-being.

One area where strife and disagreements normally rear its head is the music industry. Many artistes have severed ties with their managers and promoters and even among members of a group. Notable examples that come to mind are Dobble, Wutah and self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale and his former manager Lawrence Asiamah aka Bull dog. Though most at times the “truth” about their breakups is downplayed, some of them end up washing each other’s dirty fabric publicly.

Recently, there was some refreshig news about the parting of musicians and their producers. Reggie of Reggie and Bolie fame acknowledged his former producer for his contribution towards his musical career. The “Virgin” hitmaker who also recently took part in X-factor (a talent hunt competition held in the UK) and was first runner-up showered praises on his former producer who was very pivotal in his rise to fame. He posted

This beautiful gesture must be emulated by others which will go a long way to show that there’s no need biting the hand that once fed or is feeding you. Reggie did a good thing and for that becomes a good example to many including his fans. The music industry must not always be tainted with fighting and internal ranglings. We wish him well. May he also never be forgotten. As the good book says, he who waters will be watered.