NHIS to pay service providers today

The National Health Insurance service providers who are owed by the Authority will begin getting their monies today.

This is according to the new Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samuel Annor.

Dr. Annor said the authority is paying two months of the arrears it owes service providers.

The Authority owes the service providers some GHc1.2 billion covering a 12-month period of arrears.

Dr. Annor told Citi News that all other arrears will be cleared in due course.

“Since the current government assumed office, this payment which most subscribers will be receiving on Monday will be the fourth payment since we assumed office. The one going this week will probably be twice of what they received during the previous one.”

“Previously they were being paid maybe one month at a time, they might receive two months this time and probably by June or July there will be more payments. So we are working along the clock to reduce the debt stock,” he added.

NHIS is broke, we can’t pay our debts

Dr. Annor, had earlier disclosed that the scheme was broke and unable to pay service providers.

“The NHIA is at a stage where one will say it almost bankrupt; in that we have no reserves and we owe people so much. And this has come about because we have increased our membership so much but we have not increased the funding appropriately,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

