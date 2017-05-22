My Breast Is God Given And My Husband Is Crazy About It

Actress Mercy Asiedu has said she is proud of her big breast and will in no circumstance seek to reduce the size of her breast but will rather flaunt it to glorify the lord.

Mercy Asiedu who got married to Chief Agyemang this year in an interview said God has a purpose for creating her breast to be big while others also have smaller boobs and therefore will not shy from flaunting her ‘big breast’.

She said: ““Why will I be bothered about the size of my breast which is a gift from God? God gave everyone what fits them. Some have big buttocks and others have big breasts. I have big breast and I am so proud of it”.

She disclosed that her husband who fell in love with her for her role in the movie ‘Asore Ba’ is crazy about her breast saying “It is partially a reason why I got my husband. He is crazy about it and admires it so much.”