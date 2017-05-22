Mirror Ball Returns Friday With “Denim Dance” At Spadana!

Mirror Ball

The next Mirror Ball is always conveniently observed on the last Friday evening and this month the Africa Day holiday on Thursday will mean that if you can negotiate the Friday off from the powers that be, you literally have a chance to experience a most memorable weekend starting from Wednesday night.

However in true ‘Baller’ fashion, if you already are the boss or boss lady, then there are no hurdles to deal with and it is a matter of deciding which white top to wear from your crisp collection with those blue jeans to make a statement at the ‘Denim Dance’.

Tag Team, organisers of Ghana’s favourite and iconic premium event, are delighted to inform their supreme clientele and the general public of the return of the Mirror Ball. For five months since the Christmas affair which brought the city to a standstill last December, the event has been on a short but well deserved break.

All roads this month on Friday, May 26 lead to the Spadana Restaurant & Bar in Osu behind the old Russian Embassy and opposite Akai House for the return of the hottest premium party in the land. DJ Blow will regulate the sounds and you can count on that ‘baaad’ tune to feature at some point in the course of the rhythmic affair. All jokes aside, if you have resided in the 233 area code for the past five years, you may be inclined to agree that the Mirror Ball has always been in a ‘comfortable lead’ on the premium entertainment landscape and the show is set to roll on.

Mark the date and link up with friends as there will be ample and secure parking available and doors open from 10:00 pm. The Mirror Ball is brought to you by Tag Team and Spadana Bar & Restaurant, and is supported by Starr 103.5 FM.