John Dumelo apologizes to A1 ‘bread seller’

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has apologised to Godfred Obeng Boateng, the graduate he spotted selling bread in traffic last Saturday.

In an Instagram post he made on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 around 3:40pm, he expressed his remorse for the post he made about the gentlemen and apologised.

“I just had an extremely gracious conversation on fone with Kwaku Vito aka Godfred the hawker and apologised to him for misjudging his inspiring actions by selling on the streets with his employees. I must say however that this is all not like me especially as I have been promoting start ups and young entrepreneurs. As a matter of fact, since Janaury, I’ve had 10 graduate students under the John Dumelo Foundation,” posted.

“I was totally out of order on this one and I sincerely apologise to everyone especially the hardworking hawkers who endure the sun just to make ends meet,” he added.

Finally, he promised to join Godfred to sell bread on the streets.

“I will soon join him on the streets to experience this selfless act to myself. Very inspiring,” he concluded.

John on Saturday, had posted a picture of Godfred Obeng Boateng, who was selling bread in traffic on Instagram and wrote: “Just saw a knust grad hawking in traffic.. what went wrong?”

This stirred controversy as some people thought it was demeaning for John to have alluded that it was wrong for a graduate to sell bread in traffic.

This apology comes after John Dumelo had deleted the said post from his Instagram page.

In the meantime, speculations are rife that this issue could have been a contrived drama to promote Godfred’s bread business.

Meanwhile, Godfred Obeng Boateng, the CEO of A1 Bakery in Kumasi is unfazed by society’s scorn at him for selling bread. He says he wants to create businesses.

“I wanna create businesses. I want to create brands. And you know I love brands. I am a marketing guy,” he stated.

Will John really join Godfred on the street to sell? Citi Showbiz will follow up and feed you with all the information as and when they come.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana