JISLAH Financial Services engages mothers at Ridge, Lister hospitals

The presentation was done by the staff of Jislah to celebrate Mother’s Day with the mothers at the labour wards of the two health facilities, both in Accra.

JISLAH Financial Services has presented gift hampers and toiletries to mothers who were delivered of their babies at the Ridge and Lister hospitals on Mother’s Day.

At the Ridge Hospital, the Relationship Manager of Jislah, Mrs Getrude Irene Mensah, who led the team, said the financial institution decided to spend the day with the new mothers for them to know that their effort in bringing forth life is not only appreciated by their families but society, and particularly Jislah, as well.

A Principal Nursing Officer at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at the Ridge Hospital, Mrs Rebecca Fofo Larkai, applauded JISLAH for putting smiles on the faces of mothers who could not be at home to celebrate the day. “The patients are happy to be remembered today and I believe they are proud to be mothers today because of the love JISLAH has shown,” she said.

At Lister Hospital and Fertility Centre at Airport Hills the JISLAH team distributed similar items to the mothers. Mrs Mensah praised the mothers for bringing forth and said they needed to be treated special on such a day, adding, “Today being Mother’s Day we deemed it fit to show our love and appreciation to mothers who were delivered and celebrate with them, since they are not at home to mark the day.”

She expressed the belief that the presentation would also afford JISLAH “the opportunity to engage the public on our services of providing loans and investment opportunities”.

Mrs Mensah also said the gesture formed part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to cater for the welfare of the public.

One of the beneficiary mothers, Mrs Grace Lamptey, who had just been delivered of her baby, thanked JISLAH for thinking about mothers on such a day. She seized the occasion to remind the public of how mothers suffer to give birth and asked that mothers should be well catered for in old age.

Other members of the JISLAH team were the Marketing Manager, Mr Melvin Nii Anue Quaye; Snr Client Relations Officer, Mrs Rosemary Agyei-Kotei; Snr Accounts Officer, Ms Rita Anum, and an investment officer, Ms Dena Adams.



