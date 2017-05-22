I was totally out of order; John Dumelo apologises to hawker

Actor John Dumelo has rendered an unqualified apology to Godfred Obeng Boateng, the now famous bread seller whose photo he posted on Instagram over the weekend.

According to the actor, he has gotten in touch with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate after misjudging him in the Instagram post.

John, over the weekend, sent social media buzzing after he posted a photograph of Mr Boateng selling bread on the street with the caption: “Just saw a KNUST grad hawking in traffic…What went wrong?”

That post angered a generated a social media storm with some Ghanaians, including musician A-Plus, insisting his comment was insulting and disrespectful and demanded he pulled it down.

The actor, probably feeling the pressure, deleted the post.

In a post on Monday, Mr Dumelo said he had called Mr Boateng, who is the CEO of A1 Bread, and apologised to him.

I just had an extremely gracious fone conversation with Kweku Vito aka Godfred the hawker and apologized to him for misjudging his inspiring and humble actions by selling on streets with his employees. I must say however, that this is not at all like me especially as I have been promoting start ups and young entrepreneurs. As a matter of fact, since January , Ive have 10 graduate students undergoing start up programs under the John dumelo Foundation. I was totally out of order on this one and I sincerely apologize to everyone especially the hard working hawkers who endure the sun just to make ends meet. I will soon join him on the streets to experience this selfless act for myself. Very inspiring. #melomoment #entrepreneur #togetherness #A1bread

