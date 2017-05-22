‘I was totally out of order’: Dumelo apologises to bread seller

Dumelo said he called the young entrepreneur and apologised for “misjudging his inspiring and humble actions by selling on streets with his employees”.

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has rendered an unqualified apology to Kwaku Vito, the owner of a bread factory in Kumasi, who he (Dumelo) mocked on social media over the weekend.

The award-winning actor and businessman said he promotes startups and was totally out of order with the post which sought to tease the KNUST graduate.

“As a matter of fact, since January, I have 10 graduate students undergoing startup programmes under the John Dumelo Foundation. I was totally out of order on this one and

I sincerely apologise to everyone especially the hard working hawkers who endure the sun just to make ends meet,” Dumelo added in an Instagram post on Monday, May 22.

Dumelo further indicated that he will “soon join him (the bread seller) on the streets to experience this selfless act for myself”.

Below is Dumelo’s post

I just had an extremely gracious fone conversation with Kweku Vito aka Godfred the hawker and apologized to him for misjudging his inspiring and humble actions by selling on streets with his employees.

I must say however, that this is not at all like me especially as I have been promoting start ups and young entrepreneurs.

As a matter of fact, since January , Ive have 10 graduate students undergoing start up programs under the John dumelo Foundation.

I was totally out of order on this one and I sincerely apologize to everyone especially the hard working hawkers who endure the sun just to make ends meet.

I will soon join him on the streets to experience this selfless act for myself. Very inspiring. #melomoment #entrepreneur #togetherness #A1bread



