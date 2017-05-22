Hearts thump Royals 4-0

Notwithstanding some controversial decisions by referee Dan Dogbetor, Royals played a good game and could have scored at least two goals but lacked the finesse to convert their numerous chances into goals and, therefore, bowed out to their more experienced opponents who scored two goals in each half to progress to the Round of 16.

Accra Hearts of Oak advanced to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup competition when they defeated Akim Oda-based Kotoku Royals 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

As if they were at the stadium mainly to entertain the fans, Royals displayed impressive ball control and quick runs into Hearts half but proved inexperienced in front of the Hearts goal with Richard Dzikoe and Clement Boateng as the worst offenders.

Hearts hit back at their lower division opponents and in the 20th minute, Patrick Razak took charge of the ball after a defensive blunder and controlled the ball into Royals’ penalty box. But before he could cause havoc he was brought down by Edward Mensah at the edge of the box. Strangely, however, referee Dogbetor pointed to the spot, causing the visitors to protest vehemently.

Vincent Atinga converted the kick easily to put Hearts ahead against the run of play.

Royals accepted the challenge and put more men upfront and attacking from all angles, as nimble-footed Kofi Stephen and Dickson Afum combined beautifully and carried the game to Hearts. In one of their attacks in the 32nd minute, Kofi Stephen run past Hearts’ Paul Acquah, entered the Phobians’ penalty box before releasing the ball to Clement Boateng who fumbled and allowed a Hearts defender to clear the ball to safety.

Three minutes later, Hearts showed them how to be lethal in the opponent goal area and convert half chances into goals as Kwame Kizito beautifully connected a rebounder after goalkeeper Victor Washington spilled Razak’s shot onto the path of Kizito.

Hearts took control of the game in the second half after Malik Akowuah was introduced but the midfielder came close to scoring on many occasions and wasted the chances.

In the 74th minute, Cosmos Dauda converted a cross from Kizito to increase the tally for Hearts to 3-0 as they continued to lay siege at the area of the visitors. Two minutes later, Razak collected the ball near the opponents’ goal area, beat his markers before releasing it to Kizito who slotted it into the net. Before then, goalkeeper Washington clashed with Razak who fell into the box. The referee however disallowed the goal and rather pointed to the spot before flashing his red card to Washington for dangerous play. Atinga converted the kick to give Hearts a resounding victory and ticket to the next round.



