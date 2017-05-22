Health Minister not concerned about us – Unemployed workers

The Coalition of unposted Allied Health professionals has accused the Ministry of Health of what it describes as bad faith in dealing with its members’ financial clearance for onward posting.

The group besieged the Ministry of Health on Monday morning to again demand the immediate financial clearance after the ministry failed to honour its promise to address the issue.

The group indicated that its members will not leave the Ministry’s premises until they were cleared and the brunt of their criticism was directed at a Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah.

The picketing nurses conveyed their distrust with Ministry by coming along with mosquito nets and a change of clothes, with the intent of sleeping at the ministry till their concerns are met.

The President of the coalition, Solomon Yeboah speaking to Citi News complained that “she [Tina Mensah] never contacted us. We rather contacted her trying to talk to her about our issue but whenever we call, the only thing she says is; give me an hour or 30 minutes.”

“Myself and with my executives, we even had to come to this place to meet her but we have not been allowed to see her. We were informed that all issues have been given to the Human Resources directorate so we shifted down to the HR’s office.”

According to Mr. Yeboah, the Human Resource department said they just started to work on their issues but the nurses pointed out the Minster had already said she had started working on their issues.

“We have revived the picketing and this time round, we are here. We are not moving to any place, we are coming to do praise and worship over here… we are coming to help them to work. For the child which will not allow its mother to sleep will also not sleep.”

–

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana