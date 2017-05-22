Ghanaians do not believe in talent – AK Songstress

Reggae/Dancehall artiste Akosua Kwakye, better known as AK Songstress, says Ghanaians don’t believe in talent.

She believes that the talented musicians are most often downplayed or trampled in the country.

She made this declaration in an interview with KMJ on Day Break Hitz with KMJ saying “We believe in hype a lot. Hype is what rules Ghanaian music not talent.”

The ‘Funky Fresh’ hit maker also added that in spite of the lack of recognition in the country, her music is well patronized in other countries.

She asserted that, “the dancehall that I do is quite different. Ghanaians have their own dancehall formation that is fusion of afro beat and others but to the outside world dancehall is dancehall but nothing else, I believe in originality.”

Female Dancehall artistes Kaakie and MzVee were embroiled in a beef with each calling claim to the crown for ‘Dancehall Queen’ of Ghana. They went further to release songs taking shots at each other.

Asked what she makes of the beef, AK Songstress believes that every female act in Ghana deserves to be called a ‘Queen’ but she is ‘The Kings of Queens of Dancehall’, “a title given to me by funs,” she claimed.