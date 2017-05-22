Experience Dubai This Summer With WatsUp TV

WatsUp TV a pan African Entertainment Show is taking its viewers to Dubai this Summer. The trip will give viewers the opportunity to tour all the beautiful places in dubai at a little amount.

In an interview with Mr Abd Traore , CEO of WatsUP TV he said “ Tourism is part of our industry so my team and I thought of it to take our viewers to tour some of the beautiful locations in Dubia.”

“ Dubai is the number one tourism destinations, so we want viewers to explore that part of the world at a subsidized amount ”

The amount paid will include Visa Fees, Ticket and Hotel. The TV Show will also sponsor one lucky viewer who will be selected at random.

Dubai is a city and emirate in the United Arab Emirates known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and a lively nightlife scene. Burj Khalifa, an 830m-tall tower, dominates the skyscraper-filled skyline. At its foot lies Dubai Fountain, with jets and lights choreographed to music. On artificial islands just offshore is Atlantis, The Palm, a resort with water and marine-animal parks.

WatsUp TV is a packaged entertainment channel for the Pan African Bi- Lingual community and also scheduled to stream for 24 hours online. The show which is ideally segmented for the fun loving youth will cross language and topographical barriers to unite Africans under the umbrella of good entertainment. WatsUp TV is a platform of what is trendy, entertainment and informative for the yearning youth market within Africa and beyond.

The WatsUp idea stems from the awareness and the need to unite Africa across borders without fear of Language or religion. The concept believes that the 21st century youth is more receptive to understand the cultural differences and embrace each other as a united youth of Africa.