ENI on course to deliver first oil from Sankofa-Gye Nyame

The coming on stream of the project is expected to help boost revenue from petroleum by increasing annual oil and gas production numbers.

The Ghana unit of oil exploration giant,ENI Ghana Exploration & Production Limited , says it is on course to deliver its first oil and gas from the Sankofa-Gye Nyame oil fields later this year.

It will also increase gas reserves by bringing into fruition the country’s first gas-to-power project, with a capacity to supply some 180 million standard cubic feet of natural gas.

The Executive Vice-President for Sub-Saharan Africa Region, Mr Umberto Carrera told President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo in Accra that ENI Ghana was committed to ensuring that the project was completed on time to help support the energy sector.

Mr Carrera gave the assurance when he led a delegation from ENI Ghana to pay a courtesy call on the President in Accra.

The visit was to enable the management of ENI to brief the President on the company’s activities and give him updates on the Sankofa-Gye Nyame project.

He also requested the President to look at the new directive by the Ministry Finance on tax refund.

He said the directive was having a significant effect on the cost of the project, hence the need for the government to look at it again.

Govt’s commitment

In response, President Akuffo-Addo expressed his appreciation to the management of ENI Ghana and assured them of his government’s support towards the project.

He also mentioned that the government would meet with them to discuss the price of the gas to be produced from the project.

Present at the meeting were the Managing Director of Eni Ghana, Mr Giancarlo Ruiu, the Local Content & Sustainability Manager, Mr Baluri Kassim Bukari and the Stakeholder Engagement, Government Relations & Regulatory Affairs Coordinator, Mr Paul Twum-Barimah.



