BIGBOSS past students to fraternise at West Hills Mall

Dubbed BIGBOSS Time Out at West Hills Mall, the one-day meeting will be a deviation from the association’s monthly meetings at the Army Officer’s Mess in Accra.

Past students of the Bolgatanga Senior High School (TANGABISI) in the Greater Accra Region will be meeting at the West Hills Mall in Accra on May 25 to fraternise and mobilise membership for the association.

The Secretary of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the TANGABISI, Mr Joshua Adugbire, said the change in venue for the meeting was to help attract new members for the association.

After a stock-taking process, Mr Adugbire said the regional executives realised that a change in venue could help attract newcomers to the meeting and by extension, the association.

“What we have realised is people attend events more than meetings. Because of that we are hopeful that more people will honour the call,” he said.

He explained that the meeting will provide members the opportunity to have fun why discussing how to improve upon the lot of the association and their alma matter.

BIGBOSS, which is a mixed school located in Winkogo in the Upper East Region, started as Zuarungu Secondary School in 1970. It, however, changed to its current name in 1975, giving it a regional focus.

It has since become pivotal in the development of human resource for the country by training hundreds of thousands of students.

Its past student association – TANGABISI – is, however, weak.

In recent years, some pioneering students have resolved to strengthen it with the hope that a stronger association will be the best route to supporting the school and students through donations and mentorship, among others.

It is also expected to help promote unity, peaceful co-existence and reunion among the past students.

Beyond the national association, which has a functional executive committee, some regional branches of the TANGABISI were inaugurated recently, paving the way for the respective regions to mobilise membership at the grassroots levels right to the top.

Mr Adugbire advised interested persons to contact the regional secretariat for more information on the meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the afternoon.





